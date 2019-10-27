With no major elections this year, it would be easy to think local elections officials have an easy November.
But that's far from reality.
Not when you have a year like 2020 on the horizon, with a major primary in March and a presidential election in November.
And especially not when four longtime staffers, each with about 25 years of experience, have retired or will retire next month.
"It's always going to be a challenge when you lose that kind of institutional knowledge," said Mary Bedard, the county's elected Auditor-Controller-County Clerk, who has also been the county's Registrar of Voters since 2013 and oversees the department.
But the change in leadership is a challenge Bedard and the elections department has prepared for.
Longtime elections chief Karen Rhea retired in September and three other staffers — Abbe Shugart, assistant registrar of voters, Sarah Webb, chief deputy registrar, and Renea Westfall, elections process coordinator — will retire on Nov. 15.
Anticipating the retirements, Jackie St. George was hired in July to be the new assistant registrar of voters. St. George has 20 years of experience working in elections, starting in Colorado and then in Nevada, Tuolumne and, most recently, Contra Costa counties in California, she said. (While Bedard carries the official title of Registrar of Voters, the assistant registrar is basically the operational chief.)
"I caught the elections bug," St. George said, adding that she has always enjoyed working in the field.
Shugart said she's enjoyed her 27 years working in elections but a lot has changed. Most notably, the trend toward mail-in ballots. Back in the 1980s, she said there was probably less than 1,000 vote-by-mail ballots sent out. They were called absentee ballots then and were reserved for people with disabilities. Now, almost 250,000 vote-by-mail ballots are sent out, she said.
Elections have also become more demanding, she said.
"There’s lot of responsibility and overtime," Shugart said, adding that laws governing elections are constantly changing. "You have to do whatever necessary to get your job done."
Used to be like planning a wedding
Joe Holland, the registrar of voters in Santa Barbara County and president of the California Association of Clerks and Elections Officials, said elections work has become overwhelming. It started after the Help America Vote Act was passed.
"Prior to 2002, planning elections was like planning a wedding. It was one day, you knew who was invited because you had one voting roll," Holland said. "Today people can register to vote on Election Day."
The result, he said, is that elections workers are getting burned out. He noted that federal and state governments don't pay counties for conducting their elections but continually pass new laws and rules which elections staff has to abide by. In 2017, elections were designated as critical infrastructure like electrical grids and dams, but the pay, funding and resources the job of conducting elections is not commensurate with that importance, Holland said.
St. George's husband has family in Bakersfield, which made the job appealing to her, and also made her an attractive candidate for the county. Mainly because she has a reason to stay here.
It has been hard to hold onto new hires in the elections department in the past. Bedard said newly hired staff would often leave after a year. And finding a replacement for the top job was not easy either, requiring statewide and nationwide recruiting.
Bedard also convinced the Kern County Board of Supervisors earlier this year to increase the pay for the job in order to better compete with other counties in the state. In 2015, when longtime elections staff began thinking about retiring, the pay for the elections chief topped out at $89,124. The pay range is now between $92,760 and $113,232, which Bedard says remains low compared to elsewhere.
In Sacramento County, where several top elections officials have also recently retired, the job pays up to $148,206. There, they ultimately promoted two people from within the department.
Bedard said Riverside and Kings counties have also been advertising for top elections position openings in recent months.
Constant deadlines
There is a lot to running the department.
"There's just so much that has to be done," St. George said. "It starts now for next November."
Already, staff is readying for November 2020. Petitions are being circulated and filing periods are rapidly approaching. Primary Day is March 3 but vote-by-mail ballots, now sent to about two-thirds of the county's registered voters, are mailed Feb. 3, which is about 100 days away.
There are 150 polling sites throughout the county that have to be confirmed and sometimes change location from year to year. There are 1,500 to 2,000 poll workers who have to be recruited and go through annual training.
The deadlines are constant.
"It's quite a puzzle to put together," St. George said.
But "because everyone that's retired had been here a while, they positioned us very well," Bedard said.
Rhea was ahead of the curve in replacing tabulating machines and voting equipment, Bedard said, which means there are no major projects on the horizon and the staff can primarily focus on elections.
Some things may take the team a little more time next year, like obscure questions about election law that may come up. "When people have 25 years, they know things off the top of their heads, newer people have to go look things up, or ask county counsel," Bedard said.
With the census happening next year, 2021 will also be a big year for the department. That's when reapportionment will happen, or the redrawing of voting districts based on updated population numbers.
But Bedard and Shugart anticipate everything will go smoothly and the public won't know the difference.
"I think we have a record of successful elections and the public and candidates trust us, our integrity," Shugart said, "and they know we’ll have good elections."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.