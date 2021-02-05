Kern County Public Health provided its first update in four months on Friday about county residents who have died from COVID-19.
The county first released this information — which includes deaths by age group, underlying medical conditions, gender, race and ethnicities — on Oct. 1 for the 371 deaths countywide at the time. That number had increased to 658 deaths from the virus as of Friday.
Public health officials said they were unable to release additional data beyond the number of people who have died since the initial release in October because it would risk identifying the deceased.
The newly released data shows that of the 658 people who have died, 444 were 65 or older, 145 were between the ages of 50 to 64, and 69 were between 18 and 49 years old.
There have been no deaths in children under the age of 18, public health spokeswoman Michelle Corson said in a news release Friday morning.
Compared with statewide numbers, the percentage of deaths in people 65 and over is lower in Kern but deaths among the other two age groups are slightly higher. In particular, the percentage of deaths that were in the 18- to 54-year-old age group in Kern is 40 percent higher than the statewide percentage of deaths in that age group.
All but 17 of those who died in Kern had at least one underlying medical condition, the county data shows. The most common condition was hypertension, which was present in 244, or 37 percent, of the people who died, followed by diabetes, which 214 individuals had prior to contracting the virus. Other conditions included cardiovascular disease, being a former or current smoker, obesity, kidney disease, liver disease, cancer, stroke asthma and lung disease.
The racial and ethnic breakdown of the deaths aligns closely with Kern's demographics, though the percentage of deaths among Hispanics and African Americans are slightly over-represented compared to the population while deaths among whites are under-represented. While 55 percent of Kern County's population is Hispanic, according to the most recent U.S. Census figures, Hispanics comprise 60 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Kern. By contrast, whites make up 33 percent of the county population but just 29 percent of the county's COVID-19 deaths.
The data shows that 60 percent of deaths have been among men, compared to 40 percent among women, even though cases of COVID-19 are evenly split between the two groups. The higher rate of death among men is also seen statewide at the same percentage.
While many other counties in the state have been releasing regular updates on the demographic information Kern County has not. The county has taken a conservative approach to releasing data, citing privacy concerns of the individuals who have died. The county even went so far as to hire an Ottawa-based health privacy consultant to provide guidance on when and how the county can release its data on deaths. The consultant was paid $6,000, according to a copy of which was obtained by The Californian through a public records request.
The data can be viewed online at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.