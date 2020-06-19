The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 116 new COVID-19 cases locally Friday morning.
The total coronavirus case count in Kern stands at 3,716 after the first one was announced just over three months ago.
Of those cases, 2,542 individuals have recovered from the virus while 1,038 are recuperating at home. There are 68 patients being treated at local hospitals and 58 Kern residents have died from COVID-19, according to county data.
