County clerk shares information, caution ahead of Election Day

Kern voters will probably notice at least a couple of differences when they head to the polls as part of the county’s efforts to modernize.
In recent elections, voters needed to hand in their mail-in ballots in order to vote in person, but new electronic poll books have made that unnecessary, said Mary Bedard, the county’s retiring auditor, controller and clerk in charge of local elections.
“At the poll site, instead of voters going straight to their precinct table, there's going to be a check-in table that they go to first,” Bedard said. “And then the poll worker … will pull them up on the electronic poll book, they'll confirm that they're registered, they'll confirm they’re at the right poll site and … then it'll also say whether or not we've received their mail ballot, and that's probably going to be the biggest change.”
This new technology for the county likely will help in a number of ways, she added. By cutting down on the need for the number of provisional ballots that will have to be filled out, it will speed up the process for voters at the polls, and it will also likely decrease the time it takes for the results to be tallied.
Bedard also encouraged voters who plan to cast their ballots in person to make sure they check their poll site.
With redistricting occurring since the last general election as the result of the 2020 Census, there’s definitely a chance that a voter’s poll location has changed since their last ballot, particularly if the voter did not take part in the June primary.
The county’s clerk also reminded voters who plan to mail in their ballot on Election Day to make sure they do so early. There will also be a chance to cast a ballot in person this weekend.
"On Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Kern County Elections Division at 1115 Truxtun Ave., 1st Floor, will be open for voting," according to an email sent Friday by Laura Cantu, division chief for the election Division. Cantu also sought to remind voters that on Election Day, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There are more than 100 poll sites in Kern County, and 17 official drop boxes where voters can turn in their ballot, Bedard noted.
But she also pointed out that those mailing in their ballot on Election Day have to be mindful of something: It has to be postmarked by Tuesday in order to be counted, and so if a voter puts the ballot in a mailbox in the late afternoon, after the collection time, it might not count.
That could be especially impactful on Tuesday in light of the weather forecast potentially impacting turnout and lines at the polls that could delay voters and impact delivery routes.
“We are showing for Tuesday around a 70 percent chance, so rain is expected to be sure, for that particular period we are looking at a quarter to half an inch,” said Jim Bagnall, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford. “This would be through the day, accumulating through the day and into the evening.”
To find out your poll location, visit kernvote.com. For more information, call 661-868-3590.