County, city animal services team up with Best Friends Animal Society for Best Friends Fest

Local animal shelters and others across the state are overflowing, and animal care workers are concerned that more shelter animals this year could face euthanasia as a result.

That's why Kern County Animal Services and the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center teamed up Saturday with the nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society to host a Best Friends Fest, a one-day adoption event designed to find homes for more than 200 dogs and cats in a single day.

