County, city animal services team up with Best Friends Animal Society for Best Friends Fest

Local animal shelters and others across the state are overflowing, and animal care workers are concerned that more shelter animals this year could face euthanasia as a result.
That's why Kern County Animal Services and the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center teamed up Saturday with the nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society to host a Best Friends Fest, a one-day adoption event designed to find homes for more than 200 dogs and cats in a single day.
Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the two shelters in Bakersfield as well as the county shelter in Lake Isabella, the event seemed to have worked well. At Kern County's Fruitvale Avenue shelter, animal lovers poured through the doors for a chance to help save dozens of pets, one at a time.
It didn't hurt that all adoption fees for available animals were waived. And every animal received a microchip before it went out the door.
"It is very rewarding," said Meghan Clark, a senior animal care worker at the Fruitvale shelter. "Especially when we are here every day, we do see how full the kennels are.
"Euthanasia is the last thing we ever want to do," she said, "so it is super rewarding for us to see a dog, maybe one that we have bonded with, to now go home to a, hopefully, forever home."
Best Friends staff were expected to be on hand at both facilities in Bakersfield and the shelter in Lake Isabella to help people find their new pet friend.
Back in Bakersfield, a bearded Dusty Berry held the family's newest adoptee in his arms, a 2-year-old Chihuahua-dachshund mix. Berry's wife, Ashley Berry, finished up the paperwork at the counter as her husband held the family's newest pet and watched the kids.
"We just wanted to add one to the family. We already have two," said the husband and father of two small children.
Berry said he believes having pets helps teach kids patience and self-discipline as they take on responsibility for the dogs as they get older.
Animal control authorities in Kern County say animal shelters are exceeding capacity throughout California, and adoption is the No. 1 way to save a shelter pet.
"We’re seeing more animals enter our shelters than we've seen in eight years," Nick Cullen, director of Kern County's efforts, said in a news release.
"We love our shelter pets, and we know our people do, too. With the support and action from our community, we’re setting a lofty goal of finding homes for 250 shelter pets during the event," he said.
Shelters are struggling with higher intakes, while adoptions and fosters are not keeping pace, organizers said. This has led to a population imbalance, with more animals in shelters, causing increased strain on shelter staff and the current shelter crisis. With most California shelters at or over capacity, pets are more at risk of losing their lives due to lack of space.
"We have an ambitious goal to save 5,000 dogs in 2023," said Matthew Buck, director of the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center.
For those who can't make the life-long commitment to adopt, foster opportunities are also available, Buck said.
