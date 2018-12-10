As word spread that the city of Bakersfield’s tax measure had passed weeks after the election, celebrations occurred at Bakersfield City Hall.
But a few blocks down Truxtun Avenue, the reaction was much different.
County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop admitted that a noticeable drop in morale occurred in the Kern County’s main administration building as employees realized that Bakersfield would see an increase in revenue from a 1 percent bump to the city’s sales tax, and the county would not.
“Our work has become harder, and there’s no doubt about it,” he said in a phone interview.
The county’s own sales tax measure, voted on only by residents of unincorporated areas, had failed decisively on Election Day. No amount of provisional or mail-in ballots – counted in the weeks after the election – proved able save it.
County officials had hoped the county and city sales tax measures — which would have raised sales tax from 7.25 percent to 8.25 percent — would either both pass or, at the very least, both fail.
The city has promised to hire 100 additional police officers with the $50 million per year it predicts it will earn from the tax increase.
Sheriff Donny Youngblood, who first proposed the county’s sales tax increase to the Board of Supervisors, worries that many of those additional police officers will come from the ranks of sheriff’s deputies.
He has said he may need to close substations in areas of the county with low population if certain deputies leave and nobody can be found to replace them.
Recently as many as 70 vacancies were present within the Sheriff’s Office ranks, he has said, putting the department in a dangerous position.
Now that the “worst-case scenario” has occurred for the county, local officials are bracing for the impact.
“I would say that it’s a significant headwind for the county, particularly for public safety,” Alsop said.
In addition to siphoning deputies from the Sheriff’s Office, Alsop said additional police officers in the city could actually increase public safety costs for the county.
“The net effect of hiring more police officers is more arrests,” he said. “And that’s where the city stops and the county begins. All those people who are arrested go into the county system.”
From jail services to public defenders to mental health services, additional arrests made by the bolstered Bakersfield Police Department could strain county departments that have already undergone years of cuts.
“I don’t think it was considered by a lot of folks as they contemplated their vote, but that’s the effect,” Alsop said.
Now, instead of receiving an estimated annual $35 million from the sales tax increase, the county will likely face more costs in the coming years.
The city has said it will take three years to bring all the additional police officers to city streets, at which time the full effects of the city’s sales tax increase will likely be felt.
At the moment, the county is working on digging itself out of a $44.5 million structural deficit that developed three years ago when the price of oil dropped precipitously.
The county’s four-year plan to mitigate the deficit will conclude by the end of the next fiscal year, Alsop said.
After that, he sees hope that the county will turn a corner, sales tax increase or no.
“I think we are on a pathway to better times,” he said. “We’re just going to have to be resolute, keep our head down and be focused on results.”
