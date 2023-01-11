 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

County Board of Education approves charter school on 5-2 vote

After several reports, two previously failed proposals and hours of public comment, the Central Academy of Arts and Technology has won approval to become Bakersfield’s newest charter school.

The Kern County Board of Education voted 5-2 Tuesday to approve the 350-student school, which had been denied in August by the Bakersfield City School District Board on grounds that staff “found ongoing unsound practices in their petition.”

Coronavirus Cases