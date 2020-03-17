Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services has announced some limited services as part of the county's state of emergency imposed due to coronavirus.
Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services has moved to an essential-staffing model effective March 16 until April 14 at 8 a.m., the agency said in a news release.
The 24-hour Crisis Hotline will remain fully staffed and operational at 1-800-991-5272 to help residents work through any anxiety and uncertainty they may be experiencing during this time.
Several sites will remain open to provide essential services. Adult outpatient services will be available at 5121 Stockdale Highway and 2525 N. Chester Ave. Children’s services will be available at 3300 Truxtun Ave., and substance use disorder services can be accessed at 1401 L St.
Those who need immediate behavioral health services should visit the Mary K. Shell Health Center, located at 2151 College Ave. Immediate behavioral health services are also available at the Ridgecrest CSU, located at 1141 Chelsea St. in Ridgecrest.
Updates will be posted to https://www.kernbhrs.org/covid-19 and on social media platforms.
