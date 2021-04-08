County begins tracking COVID-19 variants

The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced Thursday that it will begin tracking COVID-19 variants on its online dashboard that monitors the virus’ progression locally.
There have now been six cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Kern County, according to an email from the public health department. As of mid-week there were 980 total in California, the news release stated.
On Friday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said the B.1.1.7 variant, which originated in the United Kingdom, is now the most common strain of COVID-19 in the United States.
Kern Public Health said the variant is associated with approximately 50 percent increased transmission and is likely associated with increased disease severity and risk of death. The news release did point out that it appears to have minimal impact on the effectiveness of treatments with antibodies.
The first case of the variant was reported in Kern on March 18. While there have been 1,502 coronavirus cases in the county since then, five have been reported as the B.1.1.7 variant.
The public health department is reporting no other COVID-19 variants are currently present in Kern.
The department encourages residents to keep taking steps that will limit transmission of the coronavirus, including:
• Wearing a mask when leaving home.
• Keeping physical distance of at least six feet.
• Frequently washing hands for 20 seconds.
• Those 16 and older to get the vaccine as soon as possible.