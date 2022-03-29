County approves extending $25K bonus to attract more deputies

The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday an amendment with Kern Law Enforcement Association to extend the $25,000 lateral sheriff's deputy hiring bonuses for another three years, as well as include a one-time $5,000 relocation stipend to cover the expenses of any lateral hire relocating to Kern County.
This will continue to bolster the competitiveness of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office recruitment efforts, assisting in the County’s commitment to filling all vacancies within KCSO, according to the county officials.
Lateral deputies are transfers from other agencies, as opposed to being graduates fresh from the academy. New deputies can only start working 12 to 15 months after their graduation. The KCSO continues to lose employees during this time, according to Sheriff Donny Youngblood, which is why the transfers are necessary.
“There’s a severe impact on our communities that we serve” when deputy positions remain unfilled, Youngblood said.