County approves 22 percent pay raise for detention deputies

Detention deputies in Kern County can expect a surprise come pay day, after a 22 percent salary increase was approved by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The board unanimously approved the pay increase for detention deputies, stating it will encourage more applicants to fill growing vacancies that the sheriff’s office says is leaving its ranks threadbare.

