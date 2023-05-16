County announces weekly road closures

This week, roadwork will be done at the following intersections. Kern County Public Works asks that commuters plan their drives accordingly and to expect delays.
Officials noted that at each intersection listed, the right line in either direction near the sidewalk will be closed for construction.
Following intersections under construction:
Tuesday, May 16 from 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.
General clean-up of all recent locations
East California Avenue and Mount Vernon Avenue
Niles Street and Mount Vernon Avenue
Niles Street and Oswell Street
White Lane and Union Avenue
Olive Drive and Roberts Lane
Airport Drive and Roberts Lane
Olive Drive and Fruitvale Avenue
Airport Drive and China Grade Loop
Allen Road and Hageman Road
Wednesday, May 17 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
East California Avenue and Mount Vernon Avenue
Niles Street and Mount Vernon Avenue
Niles Street and Oswell Street
White Lane and Union Avenue
Airport Drive and Roberts Lane
Olive Drive and Fruitvale Avenue
Airport Drive and China Grade Loop
Allen Road and Hageman Road
Thursday, May 18 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
East California Avenue and Mount Vernon Avenue
Niles Street and Mount Vernon Avenue
Niles Street and Oswell Street
White Lane and Union Avenue
Olive Drive and Fruitvale Avenue
Airport Drive and China Grade Loop
Allen Road and Hageman Road
Olive Drive and Roberts Lane
Airport Drive and Roberts Lane
Friday, May 19 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Olive Drive and Fruitvale Avenue
Airport Drive and China Grade Loop
Allen Road and Hageman Road