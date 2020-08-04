The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced seven new COVID-19 related deaths and 577 new cases Tuesday morning.
There have now been 151 local virus-related fatalities during the pandemic, according to county data. There have been 21,228 cases since the first was announced in Kern on March 13.
Of those, 5,878 individuals have recovered while 14,951 are recuperating at home, county data shows.
According to state data, 222 patients are being treated at local hospitals while 80 patients are in the ICU.
(2) comments
An explosion in Lebanon today. 25 dead, 1000 injured. Dramatic, gets lots of attention. An explosion of virus in our country EVERY DAY. 1,000 DEAD every day. 50,000 injured (infected). WHERE IS THE OUTRAGE BY THIS PRESIDENT AND HIS MINIONS? OH"IT IS WHAT IT IS" He says.
And the death rate in Kern County stays steady at .7%
