The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new death and 205 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning.
There have now been 152 local fatalities related to coronavirus since the first case was announced in Kern on March 13, according to county data. The health department has reported 21,443 cases during that time.
Of those cases, county data shows 6,009 individuals have recovered from the virus while 15,014 are recuperating at home.
State records show 212 COVID-19 patients currently being treated at Kern County hospitals, with 66 in the ICU.
