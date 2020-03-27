Kern County Public Health Services officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 in a Friday morning briefing, bringing the total to 34.
Both new cases were in west Bakersfield.
One additional visitor to the county was the first local case but is not included in the official tally.
Seven of the 34 local people with the virus have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, said the county's public health spokeswoman Michelle Corson.
