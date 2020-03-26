Kern County has 32 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon, an increase of eight since Wednesday night, according to figures from the Kern County Public Health Department.
Of those cases, 20 are in west Bakersfield, five are in east Bakersfield, six are in the valley area west of Bakersfield and one in the eastern Kern desert area.
The numbers represent a dramatic rise in recent days as testing has picked up locally.
Bakersfield, specifically west Bakersfield, has emerged as the local epicenter of COVID-19 but it's unclear what the high number of cases there means.
Kern County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Corson said during a morning briefing Thursday the high number of cases in a certain area could be, for example, because testing is more accessible in those areas.
"I think over time patterns may develop," Corson said. "The way testing has surfaced and where there is testing happening, there's just so many different factors playing in. Right now there's no way for us to answer that."
Grace Tidwell, a physician with Omni Health, said it will be hard for anyone to know what to make of the geographical disbursement of the cases so far because there’s not a lot of additional data available on those cases.
“We're going to see more cases in areas that are more densely populated of course. There's more people there and it tends to spread more quickly because we're very close together,” she said.
Access to medical care is another factor that could be playing into the numbers, she said, particularly where you see higher cases in the more affluent west side of Bakersfield versus the east side.
“We could certainly deduce that folks on (the west) side of (Bakersfield) might have more access to private health insurance or health care,” Tidwell said but she added there is no specific data to show that is true.
So far, 1,556 tests for the virus have been done in the county and 880 are pending results, according to county public health data. More than 640 have come back negative.
Positive cases have risen dramatically as testing has increased. On Sunday, Kern's total coronavirus cases stood at five. By Monday, the total jumped to 13 and by Wednesday it nearly doubled, reaching 24.
The first case of coronavirus in Kern was announced nine days ago on March 17 in a visitor to the county. That number is not included in the current total.
Statewide there are 3,243 cases of COVID-19 and 68 deaths according to the Los Angeles Times, which is tracking cases throughout the state.
Tidwell said she is certain there are many more cases in the community than have been officially confirmed through testing. Studies she’s reviewed suggest 10 to 90 undiagnosed cases for every one that is diagnosed, she said.
The Kern County Public Health Department is coming under increasing criticism from concerned residents for not releasing more data about local cases. For example, other counties are releasing age ranges of those affected and the number of patients hospitalized.
Corson has repeatedly said the department is following state guidelines as to what information it is releasing.
"Once we get more cases, we'll be able to look at elements like age and sex that we can release about positive cases to our community," she said Thursday.
Corson also announced during the briefing a major change in who should seek COVID-19 testing put forth in new state guidelines. Testing should only be done, she said, for people exhibiting signs of the disease who are hospital patients, residents of long-term care facilities, people at high risk of severe infection, residents and staff of correctional facilities and other congregant facilities, and health care workers.
"Truly testing is reserved for those that need it," Corson said.
People who have mild respiratory symptoms and do not otherwise need medical care are urged to care for themselves at home, Corson said. They should stay at home until they have no fever without the use of fever-reducing medication, respiratory symptoms have subsided and it has been at least 7 days since the first symptoms appeared, Corson said.
