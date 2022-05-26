 Skip to main content
County announces locations for election drop boxes

In this file photo, Angee Esparza drops her ballot in the box after voting at precinct No. 20256 in south Bakersfield as others wait in line to receive their ballots.

 Felix Adamo / The Californian

Th Kern County Elections Office announced this week that official drop boxes are now available 24 hours, 7 days a week. The boxes will close at 8 p.m. on June 7.

Voters who have not received their ballot should contact the Election Office at 661-868-3590 or 1-800-452-VOTE or votebymail@kerncounty.com.

Ballots may be returned by mail or dropped off at an official drop box. In addition, ballots may be dropped off at any poll site on election day.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4, the Kern County Elections Division at 1115 Truxtun Ave., 1st Floor, will be open for voting.  

The primary election is June 7, and the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information and to apply, visit Kernvote.com or call 661-868-3590.

Drop boxes are available at the following locations:

Arvin

Arvin Branch Library — 201 Campus Drive

Bakersfield

Kern County Elections Office — 1115 Truxtun Ave.

Kern County Fire Station #67 — 14341 Brimhall Road

Holloway-Gonzales Branch Library — 506 E. Brundage Lane

Kern County Public Works Road Yard — 5438 Victor St.

California City

California City Branch Library — 9507 California City Blvd.

Delano

Delano Branch Library — 925 10th Ave.

Frazier Park

Frazier Park Branch Library — 3732 Park Drive

Lake Isabella

Kern County Superior Court — 7046 Lake Isabella Blvd., 93240

Lamont

Kern County Human Services — 8300 Segrue Rd., 93241

McFarland

McFarland Branch Library — 500 W. Kern Ave., 93250

Ridgecrest

Kern County Superior Court — 132 E. Coso Ave., 93555

Rosamond

Rosamond Branch Library — 3611 Rosamond Blvd.

Shafter

Kern County Fire Station No. 32 — 325 Sunset Ave.

Taft

Taft Branch Library — 27 Cougar Court

Tehachapi

Tehachapi Branch Library - 212 Green St., 93561

Wasco

Wasco Branch Library — 1102 7th St.

