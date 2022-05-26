County announces locations for election drop boxes

Th Kern County Elections Office announced this week that official drop boxes are now available 24 hours, 7 days a week. The boxes will close at 8 p.m. on June 7.
Voters who have not received their ballot should contact the Election Office at 661-868-3590 or 1-800-452-VOTE or votebymail@kerncounty.com.
Ballots may be returned by mail or dropped off at an official drop box. In addition, ballots may be dropped off at any poll site on election day.
From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4, the Kern County Elections Division at 1115 Truxtun Ave., 1st Floor, will be open for voting.
The primary election is June 7, and the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information and to apply, visit Kernvote.com or call 661-868-3590.
Drop boxes are available at the following locations:
Arvin
Arvin Branch Library — 201 Campus Drive
Bakersfield
Kern County Elections Office — 1115 Truxtun Ave.
Kern County Fire Station #67 — 14341 Brimhall Road
Holloway-Gonzales Branch Library — 506 E. Brundage Lane
Kern County Public Works Road Yard — 5438 Victor St.
California City
California City Branch Library — 9507 California City Blvd.
Delano
Delano Branch Library — 925 10th Ave.
Frazier Park
Frazier Park Branch Library — 3732 Park Drive
Lake Isabella
Kern County Superior Court — 7046 Lake Isabella Blvd., 93240
Lamont
Kern County Human Services — 8300 Segrue Rd., 93241
McFarland
McFarland Branch Library — 500 W. Kern Ave., 93250
Ridgecrest
Kern County Superior Court — 132 E. Coso Ave., 93555
Rosamond
Rosamond Branch Library — 3611 Rosamond Blvd.
Shafter
Kern County Fire Station No. 32 — 325 Sunset Ave.
Taft
Taft Branch Library — 27 Cougar Court
Tehachapi
Tehachapi Branch Library - 212 Green St., 93561
Wasco
Wasco Branch Library — 1102 7th St.