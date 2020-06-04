The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced five new COVID-19 related deaths Thursday morning, bringing the total to 45 in Kern County.
The department also announced 44 new cases. There have now been 2,472 Kern cases since March 13. Of that total, 1,664 have recovered and 744 are recuperating at home. There are currently 55 COVID-19 patients being treated at local hospitals.
This story will be updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.