The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 834 new positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning.
That puts the local case count at 10,078 since the first was announced March 13. There have been 105 coronavirus-related deaths in Kern during that time.
County data shows 4,879 individuals have recovered from the virus while 4,920 are recuperating at home.
According to state data, there are 248 COVID-19 patients being treated at Kern County hospitals, 64 of those in the ICU.
(11) comments
1% is only 8 deaths a day. That's less than 300 deaths next month. Don't let the fake news scare you. It's basically the flu. Independent VD can explain.
It’s not basically “the flu” ....even Trump tries to pretend HE “saved America from millions of deaths!”
Trumps America
Oh boy, look who crawled out of their cave??
Don't you think it's time for a name change?
Only a mind-numbed moron would call themselves a child hater, but if the shoe fits...
Biden is not even sure where America is....
Unless you are an essential workers please stay home. There is no reason to be out running around like nothing is going to happen to you. You can buy groceries and everything else imaginable online and have to delivered to your doorstep. If you do need to go out wear a mask!!!
Just remember that the deaths come later. Some of these people in the hospital are fighting for their lives.
Scientists and doctors are seeing long term recovery problems with some people. You may not die, your children may not seenm terribly sick but they end up with damaged lungs, kidneys, hearts and brains.
True but many more will fully recover, to day's death rate stands at 1.04 %
I wouldn't take a chance with my kid[unsure]
I agree with you 100% Our current number for children is at 1108 and who knows what kind of damage this is doing to them. I still see children out running the streets, have you seen the skate park? I wish to God parents would open their eyes and keep their families safe.
The long term damage to internal organs as a result of becoming sick with COVID-19 has been proven to be untrue so far. All of the people with damaged organs had them before they got sick. You need to stop spreading these kinds of untruths, it serves no purpose other than to make gullible people unnecessarily fearful.
