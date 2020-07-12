The Kern County Pubic Health Services Department announced 163 new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning.
The total case count in Kern now stands at 6,512 since the first was reported locally March 13. A total of 4,190 have recovered from the virus and there have been 97 COVID-19 related deaths announced by the county.
