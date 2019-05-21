The Kern County Board of Supervisors officially declared an impasse in negotiation with the Kern County Firefighters Union over a new collective bargaining agreement at a meeting Tuesday.
The declaration allows the two parties to enter into mediation overseen by an independent third party.
Negotiations between the county and the union have taken place unsuccessfully for nearly two years.
The Kern County Fire Department has developed an estimated $9 million budget deficit, which has increased every year since 2016 and is expected to continue to increase if left unaddressed.
“We have failed to reach an acceptable resolution to address the Department’s fiscal crisis, while also maintaining effective fire services for our residents throughout the county,” County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said in a statement to supervisors on Tuesday.
The union overwhelmingly rejected the county’s “last and final” offer at the beginning of May. The offer included a $3.4 million reduction in overtime pay that the union said only served to cut firefighter compensation more after years of it being chipped away.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the union and county officials couldn’t even agree on the language supervisors should use to declare the impasse, arguing for around an hour over the materials that should be included in the motion.
“It feels almost like we need a divorce attorney at this point,” said Supervisor Leticia Perez. “It’s a really unfortunate breakdown.”
Eventually, supervisors unanimously voted to declare an impasse, entering the county and the union into the next stage of negotiations.
