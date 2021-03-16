Countdown to red tier begins as Kern County's COVID-19 metrics finally break threshold

For the first time in months, Kern County's COVID-19 metrics have qualified for the red tier of the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy system.
In a weekly update on Tuesday, state data revealed coronavirus spread had reduced to the point where elevated levels of business and social activity could begin if the trend continues for another week.
The decline in COVID-19 cases means restaurants can legally begin serving diners indoors while movie theaters and gyms can reopen with certain restrictions in place as early as March 24.
Junior high and high schools can begin hosting students once the county is five days out of the purple tier, according to a Kern County Public Health Services Department news release.
"We appreciate our local businesses and residents for their tireless efforts to stay safe and practice safety protocols during these unprecedented times," the county health department said in the news release. "Our community is encouraged to continue implementing all the healthy habits and adhere to state guidance as we progress through the tiers and begin to reopen our local economy."
According to KCPHS, the county's adjusted case rate as of Tuesday was 7.8 new daily cases per 100,000 residents. In order to enter the red tier the rate must be less than 10.
The countywide testing positivity rate is 3.7 percent when it must be below 8 percent.
The testing positivity rate in the county's poorest census tracts is 4.9 percent when it also must be below 8 percent.
