Bakersfield City Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan announced she won’t seek reelection after 25 years of public service.
Meanwhile, Councilman Bruce Freeman said in a news release he will seek reelection in November.
Sullivan is the council’s longest-serving representative. She represents Ward 6, and said that during her service the city nearly doubled in population.
“I am proud of the years I served alongside some wonderful councilmembers and mayors to help direct the city services that Bakersfield needs and to help the city thrive,” Sullivan wrote in a statement. “I believe we all have contributed to the community that many envy for the great neighborhoods and commercial venues along with a lower cost of living, especially for residential homes. I trust in the years to come that we will continue to have the reputation of providing a safe place and secure place for people to raise their family as well as retire.”
Freeman, one of the council’s newest representatives, hopes to continue his work as one of Bakersfield’s public leaders.
“While the work I have done on the council these past three years, including the fast-track city process for construction, and to help initiate the city’s first ‘reserves’ policy to save funds for emergencies, I believe the challenges ahead in restarting the economic and social life of the city of Bakersfield require strong leadership, a reality-based thought process and a background in how communities and business can not only recover quickly but grow and prosper more than ever,” he wrote in a statement. “That’s why I am anxious to continue to serve and put my expertise to help as we all climb out of the last few months.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.