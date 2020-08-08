It once was a family home where lawns were mown, trees were trimmed and children were raised. But for the past decade and a half, the house on the edge of the Oleander-Sunset neighborhood has become a place where lawns are brown, trees are dead and children should never go.
An unlucky family that lives next door has to shut their windows against the smells of garbage heated by the summer sun and week-old urine that's evaporated into a concentrated stench that might otherwise waft through their kitchen during dinnertime.
"It stinks," said Destiny Gomez, who lives next door to the problem property on California Avenue, across from the rail yard.
The mess. The trash. The people who hang out there, but don't pay rent.
"There's a lot of fights in the nighttime. We can't sleep," said Angel Gomez, Destiny's brother.
For those who live in close proximity to problem properties like this one, especially where structures are neglected, or worse, boarded up or damaged by fire, the problems can be severe, said Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales.
"The city has several tools to address problem properties," Gonzales said. These include a formal administrative process, citations and fines, injunctions and civil penalties, and possible criminal violations.
"Still, even with these tools, there remains a problem with chronic nuisance properties," he said. "There are a handful of properties I’ve been working with city staff to address over the years. But more must be done."
In February, Gonzales made a council referral to city staff and the Planning and Development Committee to consider the adoption of a vacant building ordinance, similar to one enacted in Sacramento.
"At the last council meeting, I added to my referral to call upon staff to develop a comprehensive chronic nuisance property toolkit, to include a lien forgiveness program, where the city could forgive liens it has placed on the property for a new owner, and a purchase-and-sell program, where the city could come in and purchase the property for the purposes of a public benefit."
BLIGHT, FIRE DANGERS AND COMPLAINTS
On Thursday, Gonzales stood outside the stucco house on California Avenue. He spoke about his hope that the city of Bakersfield will explore new ideas to combat nuisance properties that become magnets for drug use, blight and complaints from neighbors.
As he spoke, a woman driving by slowed and screamed something from her open window. "Burn it to the ground," she yelled.
In front of the home two withered trees stand in the desiccated front yard, long dead from lack of water. Empty canned food containers tossed on the ground mark a path to the side of the house, where a plywood cover has been pried from a window.
A peek inside reveals that people have been living there, but the smell assaults the senses, forcing a reporter to retreat.
"This property has been in tax default since 2003," Gonzales said.
There were various efforts made to mitigate the problem. And the city has sent in crews to clean it up multiple times. But all these years later, it's only gotten worse.
"These properties can become a nuisance very quickly," the councilman said. "It really brings down the rest of the neighborhood."
Just weeks ago, residents of Bakersfield's downtown district began circulating a petition demanding action be taken to address problems caused by a boarded-up house on 20th Street. The abandoned fourplex has attracted squatters for years, has caught fire at least twice and remains an eyesore.
The city said the damage the property suffered in the fire isn't severe enough to have it condemned. Notices have been sent to the property owner to make repairs. Meanwhile, neighbors who live nearby may suffer from depressed property values and reduced quality of life.
"We are looking at options," city of Bakersfield Building Director Phil Burns said of the problem of nuisance properties. "We're looking at what other cities are doing."
PLYWOOD AND BAND-AIDS
Sending out crews two, three or four times a year to clean up the trash and rotting furniture, and reinforce the plywood covers over doors and windows is necessary, and helpful in the short term, but it's a Band-Aid approach, Burns acknowledged. And it's expensive.
"We spend a lot of resources on these repeats," he said.
At taxpayers' expense.
No one knows exactly how many of these properties exist in metro Bakersfield. The numbers in Oildale and east Bakersfield, anecdotally, appear to be high. But instances of squatters entering vacant residences have been reported in suburban neighborhoods as well.
Burns estimates there are 20 to 30 residential nuisance properties within the city's jurisdiction.
"Some have value," he said. So the city must perform its due diligence before taking action that affects property owners who may have their own hardships.
"We're talking about someone's real property," Burns said. "It's a fine line when we step in."
A VIEW FROM THE OTHER SIDE
Bakersfield residents David and Alene Smith own the California Avenue property, and they were anxious to share their story.
"Where can we start?" David Smith said.
Their experience is a confluence of events, Smith said, that resulted in disaster for the house and epic struggles in their personal lives.
"Yes, we need help," he said.
According to city and property records, the official default date on the house was June 30, 2004. The tax collector received power to sell the property in 2009.
No one seems to know why nine years passed without the house being sold, but in 2018, the property was scheduled to go on sale when the Smiths filed for bankruptcy, which halted the sale. The bankruptcy was dismissed, and the property was placed back on a list for tax sale.
In the meantime, interest and penalties on the Smiths' tax liability have multiplied to more than $87,000. In addition, weed abatement liens from the city now exceed $22,000.
Smith agreed that the sum of the liens now exceeds the market value of the property. But he believes, under the circumstances, he and his wife should be allowed to recoup some of their investment.
In 2004, Alene was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. Their lives were immediately turned upside down, David Smith remembered. Thousands of dollars in medical bills started pouring in.
In the meantime, a family that had lived in the California Avenue house and had always paid their rent on time, stopped paying, Smith said. Then, without notice, they moved out on a Saturday night.
"At the same time they were moving out, other family members were moving in," Smith recalled. "Squatters. It was a nightmare."
When he tried to talk to them, to tell them they had to leave, he said he was threatened with a knife.
Police became involved. There were later incidents as well.
"It started snowballing after that," Smith said.
His attempts to get the liens under control were fruitless. Alene's illness continued. Squatters and vandals continued to degrade the house.
"Instead of becoming part of the solution, they became part of the problem," he said of the city.
He believes property was stolen when a contracted worker came out to perform abatement.
And he believes the extensive list of active weed abatement liens — nearly 20 of them — from the city are excessive, with more than a dozen each exceeding $1,000.
"It's predatory," he said.
FIXING THE PROBLEM
It's not easy determining who is in the wrong in every case. But it's clear that residents living in local neighborhoods shouldn't have to live in proximity to derelict structures, blighted houses or burned-out hulks.
For Gonzales, if he can bring about changes that help the city solve these neighborhood problems in a more timely manner, it will have been worth the effort.
"We've responded to this time and time again," he said. "City Code Enforcement has done a great job of coming out and clearing the property."
Then the squatters come back.
"These beautiful, storied neighborhoods are in transition," he said, referring to Oleander, La Cresta, Alta Vista, downtown and other neighborhoods in Bakersfield that are at risk.
"This isn't unique to Ward 2," he said of the area he represents. "It can happen anywhere."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.