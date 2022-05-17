Councilman discusses idea for musical 'gateway' to Bakersfield

A sign paying homage to Bakersfield's country music history could welcome visitors to the city by late summer, if City Council signs off on a plan that is currently being worked on by city staff.
The city of Bakersfield staff is working on the possibility of hanging an oversized representation of Buck Owens’ patented red, white and blue striped guitar and several musical symbols on the Hosking Avenue overpass, which is visible to drivers heading north on Highway 99 into Bakersfield.
Bakersfield City Councilman Chris Parlier, who represents Ward 7, which includes south Bakersfield, is credited with starting the idea for a sign that would serve as a tribute to the area's renowned musical heritage.
He said he was inspired by seeing various artworks while driving through Lake Elsinore and Temecula on his way to San Diego. He sought “a little fun” for Bakersfield by acknowledging the history. A design of musical instruments also nods to the city’s slogan, “The Sound of Something Better.”
“The interchange is really the gateway to Bakersfield from southern California,” Parlier said.
Land around the bridge would also get upgrades, such as drought-resistant plants and decorative hardscaping, in the proposal, according to city officials familiar with the plan.
The plan, which is still being finalized, does not yet have a date for when it would be brought before council for final approval.
Gregg Strakaluse, the city of Bakersfield’s Public Works Director, noted the total project is estimated to cost roughly $1 million. If the City Council approves a construction bid, the California Department of Transportation would also have to sign off on the plan, he added.
“It’s a much higher level of aesthetic quality, which is just perfect for the location and the tens of thousands of people who travel along the (Highway) 99 freeway system,” Strakaluse said of the proposal.
A comment from CalTrans was not immediately available.
Country music legend Buck Owens, who frequently played on the guitar to be depicted on the overpass, was integral to the creation of the Bakersfield Sound, a musical movement that rivaled country music flowing from Nashville.