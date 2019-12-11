An effort to instill a citywide crackdown on illegal street racing gained momentum at a Bakersfield City Council meeting Wednesday.
At the meeting, City Councilman Chris Parlier directed the Bakersfield Police Department to hold a forum to hear potential solutions for an activity that claimed the life of a local woman and injured two children in late November.
Parlier also directed the Safe Neighborhoods Committee to take on the issue.
Both actions will be among the first steps the city has taken to address the problem. Many residents, specifically in southwest Bakersfield, have complained numerously about the loud noises and dangerous speeds that take place on city streets nightly as a result of the illegal racing.
The issue is particularly egregious along Gosford Road, where hundreds gather regularly to hang out, with a portion participating in the races.
“I’ve been working hard out in my area to mitigate this stuff,” Parlier said. “But it’s a citywide problem and I think it deserves a citywide discussion.”
He added that the forum would give residents the opportunity to express themselves in an official capacity.
After the death of Maria Blaney Navarro, 58, in late November, an online petition urging the city to stop street racing circulated on Moveon.org, garnering nearly 750 signatures.
Comments on the petition illustrate a growing level of frustration over the racing. City residents say they have called police numerous times about the illegal racing only to have nothing done in response.
The woman who started the petition, Susan Houghton, said she was pleased the city was taking action on the issue, and hoped officials could work with all parties to find a solution.
Since speaking out on the issue, Houghton said she had been emailed around 60 times by people who are fed up with the noise and the danger. So many responses came in, she had to create a separate email address.
“There are a lot of people that are organized and want to come and make this an issue because they are affected by it daily,” she said.
But the whole community needs to be involved in addressing residents’ concerns, she added. In an email to community stakeholders on the matter, Houghton said she was hopeful that racers themselves would participate in the forum as well.
“In order for us to effect change, the people that are doing it need to be part of the solution,” she said.
BPD has already started several endeavors designed to cut into illegal street racing. Police have planned “several dozen” operations throughout the city and are looking into forming a countywide task force to pool resources with California Highway Patrol and other agencies.
The city's meeting has not been scheduled yet. It will be up to city staff to determine the best time, but it could come as soon as January.
“This is not my issue,” Houghton said of street racing. “I just did what I thought was the right thing to do. And I’m hoping a lot of other people will step up and do the right thing. And if we all do that, just think about the change that we can make happen.”
