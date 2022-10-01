Councilman Andrae Gonzales proposes city ordinance to keep dumpsters secure

There's nothing quite so annoying as showing up for work to find that someone has removed the trash from your large commercial bin — again! — and strewn it across your parking lot.
Or filled it to overflowing with their discarded furniture or Christmas tree.
Or lit a match, literally creating a dumpster fire with the potential to damage surrounding property or even destroy the bin itself.
"They burned my trash can about three years ago," said Michelle Pelton, who owns and operates KC Steakhouse on F Street with her daughter Cassie Bittle.
A neighboring business was hit by a dumpster arsonist a few nights ago, Pelton said.
Like so many small-business owners in Bakersfield's urban core and elsewhere, the mother and daughter have had to go to great pains and expense to respond to a deluge of vandalism, petty crime and disgusting behavior by transients, street people or garden-variety vandals and criminals.
Now, Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales is getting serious about putting a lid on the dumpster problem.
"There are a lot of attractive nuisances within the downtown core," Gonzales said at a recent council meeting.
"There are many dumpsters that are unlocked, and it creates an occasion for people to go in and throw all the trash out and make a huge mess."
It becomes a real frustration for business owners, who have better things to do, he said.
Gonzales has been pushing city staff to develop a dumpster enclosure policy requiring commercial bins be covered and secured. It should include an incentive or grant program, he said, to provide financial assistance to help businesses convert their dumpsters.
"I'd like us to finalize that within the next 90 days," Gonzales told colleagues and city staff. "I'm asking staff to come back within the next 90 days to make that happen."
A survey of the F Street business corridor conducted by car found that about half the commercial bins in the area had locked covers. The others were open.
Laurie Watson, owner of Bonnie's Best Cafe at 21st and F streets, said she is happy with the system she uses on her dumpster to keep it secure.
"It's called a gravity lock," she said. "When the truck comes to dump the contents, it opens automatically."
Gravity releases the lock when the dumpster is turned over during service. When the bin is returned to its upright position, the locking mechanism moves back into place.
The gravity lock is designed to be used in combination with a padlock provided by the business owner.
"We've had some locks cut off, but that hasn't happened in a long time," Watson said.
She said she's "very much in favor" of Gonzales' proposal. But she predicted the councilman will "get a lot of pushback" from business owners wary of any new regulation.
Watson said she rents the bin from a local company that supplies such products.
"I don't have much problem," she said, "with trash around my trash."
A visit to Ramco Express gas and convenience store at 23rd and F streets revealed a dumpster enclosed behind security walls and a lockable gate. The bin was equipped with a locked gravity bar.
But across the street at Dunkin', a doughnut and coffee shop, the dumpsters inside a walled container were fully accessible. In fact, while checking the bin, this reporter was startled to encounter a man digging around inside the dumpster.
North of 24th Street at KC Steakhouse, Pelton said the gravity lock system has not worked for her because her bin has a plastic lid that allows access to the trash, even with the security bar in place.
"They can get in it," she said.
Police are helpless to do anything about it, Pelton said, despite the passage in 2018 of Measure N, the Public Safety and Vital City Services Measure that promised to add 100 new police officers to the department.
Instead of putting the onus on business owners, Pelton said, the city should require rental companies to supply gravity locks that are more effective at keeping people out of the bins.
George Martinez has worked in the restaurant industry for several years. Currently employed at Slice of Italy on F Street, he said the people who access the restaurant's dumpster — which is not lidded and locked — generally take care not to leave a mess.
Martinez recalled being in similar straits many years ago, and the experience, he said, enhances the empathy he feels for those living on the streets.
"A lot of people are less fortunate in this community," he said.
"When we treat them with respect, when we treat them like human beings, that respect is usually returned."
But Martinez said he doesn't think a city ordinance is the answer. If someone is determined to get into a dumpster, they'll probably find a way.
"Why have the ordinance," he said, "if it's not going to do any good?"
City of Bakersfield staff is currently working to address Gonzales' referral, said city spokesman Joe Conroy. But it's early in the process and a proposed ordinance has not been drafted.
"The process would require staff to draft ordinance language," Conroy said in an email, "then perhaps have it assigned to a council committee for review and feedback, then have it brought to the full council for a vote."