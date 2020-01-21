A decision could be made Wednesday on where the city of Bakersfield will put a new homeless shelter.
The Bakersfield City Council is scheduled to choose from among four possible sites, each offering unique benefits and drawbacks. Some are viewed as more controversial than others.
Planning and deliberations dating back more than a year and a half have narrowed the council's choices to an industrial location at 601 Brown St., the corporate offices of Calcot Limited at 1900 E. Brundage Lane, Weill Park at Q Street and Golden State Avenue, or a Kern County project about 1½ blocks from the park.
The city says all four possible locations would accommodate 150 beds, space for pets and receptacles where people with nowhere else to go could store their belongings.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m. inside the council's chambers at 1501 Truxtun Ave.
