The Bakersfield City Council voted Wednesday to award a $3 million contract to the operator of a new homeless center set to open this fall, and also unanimously approved a letter in support of the county's effort to obtain more local control in reopening the economy.
Mercy House, which is based in Orange County but operates shelters throughout California and Arizona, has been selected as the shelter's operator. Housed in the Calcot building, which the city purchased in recent months, the shelter will eventually be able to accommodate up to 150 people.
Four applicants submitted proposals to operate the facility, including the Bakersfield Homeless Center and Community Action Partnership of Kern.
Councilman Bruce Freeman initially expressed concerns over the high cost of operating the shelter prior to the council's vote, saying it was unknown how many people may occupy the shelter in its initial stages.
However, city manager Christian Clegg said the contract called for roughly $750,000 up front to cover start-up costs and then Mercy House's billing would be based on occupancy.
"So if we don't see numbers increase we won't see costs increase," Clegg said.
Jacquie Sullivan moved to table the vote but other council members expressed concern about delaying progress and Sullivan's motion failed. Freeman then requested that quarterly reports on the shelter's finances be provided to the body and council members seemed more agreeable to approval.
"I think the disruption of COVID-19 is going to accelerate the homeless problem in many ways and the sooner the better that we get on track with this problem," said councilman Bob Smith.
The council voted 6-1 to approve the contract with councilman Willie Rivera casting the only no vote.
The council also voted unanimously to approve a letter of support for Kern County to be allowed to reopen faster than some other areas of the state.
While the Kern County Public Health Services Department rescinded a local stay-at-home order Saturday, Kern County is still subject to Gov. Newsom’s March 19 order requiring all Californians to venture outside only when absolutely necessary.
Newsom announced this week that California would enter the initial stage of phase 2 reopening Friday, when some additional retail outlets would be allowed to do delivery and curbside pickup. Newsom said he will allow for regional variation in moving through the various stages of each phase, however, if county's can attest that they have met certain criteria and submit a readiness plan.
Councilman Bruce Freeman asked how long it could take to hear back from the state once the county's plan is submitted, which Clegg said he was unsure about.
