Could this week's cold snap cause problems for residents, growers?

The National Weather Service's midweek freeze warning went into effect for Wednesday morning and remains in effect through Thursday in the San Joaquin Valley.
But it doesn't look like it's going to cause any widespread damage.
According to the weather service’s observations, the temperature early Wednesday morning at Meadows Field Airport remained above freezing — at 34 degrees or warmer except for a brief one-minute drop to 33 degrees at 5:54 a.m.
At the airport Wednesday, the temperature hovered at 36 to 37 from 2:40 to 4:50 a.m. when it dropped to 34, and there it mostly stayed until 7:35 a.m. when it began rising with the sun.
Jessica Chiari, a meteorologist with the weather service in Hanford, said it really depended on where the temps were being measured, as those numbers could be "scattered," with some locations higher, some lower.
Indeed, Shafter hit a low of 29 Wednesday morning, Arvin dropped to 32 and Taft in western Kern County saw a low of 35.
But Fresno, 110 miles north of Bakersfield, hovered around 30 for more than an hour.
"Bring your pets in," Chiari said. "If you have tender plants, take care of those."
Tender plants are often described as having soft, succulent tissues that may be easily damaged or killed by freezing temperatures, unless protected. Examples include summer crops like tomatoes and basil, along with citrus, avocado, succulents, most annual flowers and common houseplants, according to Homestead and Chill.
For citrus, damage usually occurs at 30 degrees or lower depending on fruit variety and the length of time it is exposed. Kumquats and Satsuma Mandarins have a high tolerance for frost, while lemons and limes are less tolerant.
Watering your plants before a freeze can help, as can covering tender plants.
Mohammad Yaghmour, an orchard systems adviser with the UC Cooperative Extension, said temperatures haven't been cold enough to cause a lot of concern for Kern County's billion-dollar almond crop.
"Almonds are just starting to bloom," Yaghmour said. "Generally speaking, the blossoms are less sensitive (to cold temperatures) than the fruit itself."
The early form of the almond nut is called the nutlet, the farm adviser said. And the nutlets, which have not yet formed, are more sensitive to a cold snap than a blooming tree.
Temperatures below 28 degrees for as little as 30 minutes can damage the tender, green almond nutlets.
There's no way to control Mother Nature, Yaghmour said.
"We can't control the frost."
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC
