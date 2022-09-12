 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Could summer be over early, Bakersfield? Overnight lows provide a clue

Bikers086

Cyclists meet up at The Park at River Walk to take the bike trail to the bluffs in this Californian file photo. Temps are expected to drop to much nicer temperatures, beginning Wednesday and continuing into next week. Early-morning temperatures should be downright delightful.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

It may be hard to believe that the valley's long, hot, blast-furnace summer could really be over, especially coming off one of the most brutal heatwaves in recent memory.

One sure sign that a change is coming is how cool it’s expected to get overnight.

Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases