Could summer be over early, Bakersfield? Overnight lows provide a clue

It may be hard to believe that the valley's long, hot, blast-furnace summer could really be over, especially coming off one of the most brutal heatwaves in recent memory.
One sure sign that a change is coming is how cool it’s expected to get overnight.
Starting Wednesday, forecasters expect Bakersfield’s early-morning temperatures to begin to plummet into the low-60s for the foreseeable future, a "turn off the a/c and throw open the windows" moment local residents haven't seen in months.
Carlos Molina, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Hanford station, said a cold, dry front, or "disturbance," in the western Pacific "will skip over the Pacific Northwest for several days," and instead, "get stuck" on the California coast, ushering cooler air into the interior and pushing what's left of the heat eastward into the Rockies and Great Plains.
"This is the kind of weather that should make people think about getting outdoors," Molina said.
The kind of weather designed for taking a walk, a jog or a bike ride, an early 18 holes, a friendly pickle ball match or a quiet hike in the foothills.
Tuesday is a day of transition, with the daily high hanging in on the hot side with an expected high of about 88 degrees. But on Wednesday, the moisture and the clouds will fade as the cool, dry air becomes dominant.
"Sunny, with a high near 83," Molina said of Wednesday. But Wednesday's overnight low of 66 will drop to 62 on Thursday and Friday, and remain in the low-60s overnight through the weekend.
It's worth noting that other weather apps are forecasting even lower overnight minimums, including the Weather Channel, which is predicting lows of 60 degrees on Thursday, Friday and Saturday — and a brisk 59 on Sunday and Monday.
The normal low for this time of year is 65 degrees, according to statistics from the NWS, but since when has this summer been normal?
Bakersfield saw 20 days in August with high temperatures of 100 degrees or hotter. The average temperature in August in Bakersfield was 87.4, making August 2022 the fourth warmest August since record keeping began in the late 1800s.
For Fresno and Hanford, it was the warmest August in recorded history.
Residents of the southern valley have endured 65 triple-digit days so far this year, nearly twice the average number.
So open a window or two overnight this week, but leave the screens alone. The mosquitoes are another story.
