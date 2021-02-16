It has been more than two years since Bakersfield residents narrowly passed the 1 percent sales tax increase known as Measure N, or the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure. Despite the tens of millions of dollars that have been raised, some in the city are wondering where all the money has been spent.
The initial years of Measure N spending have been dedicated to bolstering the city’s staffing levels, which had stagnated since the Great Recession, and improving public safety and homeless services. Given the economic challenges placed on the city coffers by the coronavirus pandemic, the PSVS measure is also providing an important backstop to the city budget, which would have been threatened with cuts had the sales tax not been approved.
Still, a few community advocates think more can be done with the funding to boost some of Bakersfield’s historically neglected areas, and their cries have been heard by the PSVS Citizens Oversight Committee.
On Thursday, members of the committee unanimously voted to recommend to the City Council that a plan be prepared to devote a significant amount of Measure N spending to the revitalization of blighted areas in Bakersfield, specifically the southeast and Old Town Kern.
“If you’ve got three kids, two of them are very well, one of them is very sick, you don’t give them all the same attention,” said committee member Mitchell Rowland, who made the proposal during a meeting on Thursday. “You’re obviously going to give more attention to the sick kid.”
The vote represented a distinct break from the way the committee has worked in the past. Previously, city staff developed spending proposals they brought before the committee for approval. Whether or not they got that approval the staff would take those proposals before the City Council for the final word on adoption.
Now, the PSVS committee has said it wants some input, too, on how Measure N funds are spent.
The prospect of a significant investment of Measure N funding into southeast Bakersfield has the attention of at least one member of the City Council. Councilman Eric Arias, who represents the southeast, said he was pleasantly surprised to hear of the vote.
“This is the first time that the committee has really kind of come together, especially unanimously, in support of one particularly needed investment,” he said. “We’ve spent tens of millions of PSVS dollars on the Mesa Marin Sports Complex or Kaiser Permanente Sports Village… and the community and neighbors are looking around and saying, ‘we voted on this two or three years ago, and where are the improvements?’”
He added that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, which has been the subject of frequent requests for revitalization, could be one of the big winners of a significant investment in the area. Other improvements could include better roads, sidewalks, street lights and even cheap public transportation that community members have long asked for.
“It could potentially be a big deal,” he said. “So I’m glad that the community and the committee members are in tune with what’s going on on the ground in southeast Bakersfield.”
But it remains to be seen if the city will even move forward with the committee’s vote.
On Tuesday, city spokesman Joe Conroy confirmed the City Council had no plans to hear the recommendation immediately. Because last week’s meeting was intended to address proposals related to the current fiscal year, he said in an email any action on the committee’s vote would need to be taken up later in the budgeting process.
That is potentially months away. Yet, City Manager Christian Clegg has signaled he is open to listening to community and committee concerns regarding Measure N funding.
“That responsibility weighs heavy on me to make sure that we don’t miss this opportunity, and I know that the community has a voice in that, as does this committee and ultimately does the City Council,” Clegg said during Thursday’s PSVS meeting of Measure N spending. “This is the opportunity to basically write the next chapter of Bakersfield.”