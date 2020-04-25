In normal times, spray parks and pools would open about a month from now.
But in COVID-19 times, that seems highly unlikely.
"I lose sleep about it every single night. What can we do? How can we do this?" said Dianne Hoover, director of the Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department. "I know how hot it is here in the summer and I know how many people will be asking about the spray parks and the pools."
Hoover recalled how disappointed people were when the city closed spray parks in late July 2014 and throughout all of 2015 due to a drought and state-mandated water cuts. But at least city pools remained open, and attendance at them spiked during that time.
Which makes it almost unimaginable to think of summer with no spray parks or pools.
"I do research, I try to find the right information, but there’s no precedent for this," Hoover said.
With the specter of summer heat on its way, what will life amid a viral pandemic look like in a month or two? When COVID-19 began spreading, temperatures were comfortable and cool, allowing for walks, hikes and backyard play. But as temperatures climb in the week ahead, it's hard not to agonize at the thought of a Bakersfield summer under stay-at-home orders.
"I think the city’s going to have to brace for the sprinklers being on, the hoses being used and lots of buckets of water being dumped on people," said Kristen McLaughlin, a Bakersfield resident whose son Henry is 5 years old. "He can’t stay inside. I'm a firm believer that kids can’t stay inside."
When the preschool Henry attended two days a week shut down over coronavirus concerns, McLaughlin said she spent about $100 on various supplies to keep him active at home. She bolstered their activity table with more markers, paint, moon dough and play dough. She bought a bubble machine and extra sidewalk chalk. Having ready-to-go activities has helped them to stay busy the past month.
"I could say, 'Here are the five things on the shelf, which do you want to do?'" she said.
They go to the park often but when summer comes around, places like Flight Fit N Fun and other play spots offer a nice alternative, and McLaughlin is certain those will be among some of the last places to reopen.
She received some welcome news when Henry's preschool called her last week to say it was going to reopen for summer session. She's not nervous about sending him, either. The preschool has implemented precautions, like having parents leave children at the front gate and she feels comfortable with it, she said.
"When he comes, home we’ll change clothes and wash hands," McLaughlin said. "We can’t stay indoors for five years while (the virus) maybe disappears."
Even when restrictions are lifted, the consensus seems to be there will be no quick return to normal, at least not immediately.
At Bakersfield Racquet Club on Friday, tennis manager Mark Fredriksz was lamenting not being able to play tennis in the beautiful weather.
"You’re always hopeful it’s within the next two to four weeks," he said of when the club can open again.
The U.S. Tennis Association and other groups like it have already issued guidelines for how to make play safer once restrictions are lifted, Fredriksz said. Among them, each player brings his or her own can of tennis balls, balls are rolled to each other, the only person touching the ball is the one serving and no chairs are set up around the courts to discourage mingling.
"Everyone knows what they have to do, it's just a matter of getting the go-ahead to do that," he said.
Hoover, the recreation and parks director, has been wondering if spray parks could operate in a limited fashion, perhaps with a staffer on-site to control how many kids are on the splash pad at one time.
She also is thinking of ways to reopen the tennis courts.
The Los Angeles Times reported this week in a story about an expected heat wave amid closed beaches that the virus is not believed to survive well in chlorine or saltwater, according to Mark Gold, deputy secretary for coast and ocean policy under Gov. Gavin Newsom. The concern is more to do with people congregating onshore, the Times reported.
Likewise for the city pools, Hoover said the water is less of a concern than use of the adjoining locker rooms and restrooms.
North of the River marketing director Lisa Plank said the special district recently canceled all contracts for its facilities and events through May 31. While some restrictions may be lifted before then, she is certain there will be social distancing requirements, potentially impacting the size of events and capacity levels within its facilities.
"We don't know what those guidelines will look like," Plank said. "We’re waiting along with everyone else for some direction."
As for summer activities — kids camps, sports, swim lessons and, of course, spray parks and pools — it's too soon to know, she said.
"I can’t say all those things will happen," Plank said, "but I can’t say out-and-out that we’re canceling anything."
(2) comments
Buy an inflatable pool for your patio or back yard. Buy a Me. Wiggle or a slip n' slide. Play in the sprinkler. What are people such crybabies?
If this nonsense is still going on by summer, we'll have bigger problems than cooling off in a pool.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.