Cotton On expands within Outlets at Tejon

Australian-based clothing retailer Cotton On has expanded its presence at The Outlets at Tejon.
On Friday the store celebrated its grand opening at a 6,400-square-foot location across from the center's Skechers store.
The new store represents an 83-percent increase in the amount of space Cotton On occupies at the outlets. It sells men's, women's and children's fashions.
"Cotton On's larger new space is just the start of new things to come for us and our shoppers," outlets General Manager Jenifer Natto said in a Monday news release.