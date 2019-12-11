A North Kern State Prison corrections officer was knocked unconscious and another suffered a broken hand in an altercation with an inmate on Tuesday, according to a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation news release.
The incident began about 8:45 p.m. when an inmate, Traymar Robinson, 23, approached and punched an officer in the face, CDCR said. Robinson then struck a second officer who was attempting to stop the attack, the news release said, before Robinson was subdued by a third officer. The two injured officers were treated for their injuries and are recovering at home, CDCR said.
Robinson, 23, was sentenced to prison out of San Bernardino County for second-degree robbery and entered state custody in August 2016 and was paroled on Oct. 10, 2017. He was then sentenced to four years in prison for vehicle theft and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and was taken into custody on July 9, 2018, CDCR said in the news release.
An investigation of the incident is ongoing.
North Kern State Prison houses more than 4,100 medium- and minimum-custody general population inmates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.