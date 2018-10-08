A Taft correctional officer charged with two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter in a June crash that killed two women drove more than 30 miles over the posted speed limit and was trying to pass a semi-truck when the head-on collision occurred, according to California Highway Patrol investigators.
Officers believe Jiovanni Ferguson drove unsafely and at excessive speeds to get to her job at the Taft Correctional Institution on time, according to court documents.
Her gray Lexus smashed into a Ford Focus, killing Maria Ele Chavoya De Mosqueda, 45, and Itzel Lorena Mosqueda-Chavoya, 20, according to reports of the June 18 crash. They died at the scene.
Ferguson, 23, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is next due in court Dec. 4.
Officers called to the crash on Old River Road south of Highway 223 at 1:18 p.m. found massive damage to the front of both vehicles.
Ferguson, who said she never lost consciousness and got out of her car "pretty fast" after the crash, told officers she was traveling south on Old River Road when she entered the northbound lanes to try to pass a diesel truck.
When she saw the Focus heading toward her and realized she wasn't going to make it, she said she swerved onto the east shoulder in an effort to avoid a collision. The Focus also turned onto the shoulder, and the vehicles hit head-on.
Ferguson told officers she didn't know how fast she was driving, but witness statements and an examination of her vehicle showed she was traveling well over the 55 mph speed limit, according to court documents.
Pre-crash data shows the Lexus traveled at 81 mph before moving into the northbound lane where its speed increased to 88 mph, according to the documents. The vehicle's brakes were then applied as it swerved to the left and its speed dropped to 73 mph just before impact.
Witnesses estimated the Lexus' speed at anywhere from 85 to 100 mph as it headed south on Old River Road, the documents say. One witness told the CHP she saw the Lexus move into the opposite lane 10 to 15 times as it tried to pass and passed other vehicles.
Ferguson told officers she wasn't running late to work that day. She said she left her home around 1 p.m. and had until 1:45 p.m. to clock in before she was considered late for her 1:35 p.m. shift.
But investigators determined Ferguson had a 32-mile drive to get to work, with an estimated drive time of 45 minutes in light traffic, according to the documents.
"Due to the statements concerning Ferguson's erratic driving prior to the collision and her stating she left her residence 36 minutes prior to her shift start time, I determined Ferguson did not leave her residence with sufficient time to be at the Taft Correctional Facility by her shift start time... ," an officer wrote in the documents.
