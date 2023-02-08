Corps of Engineers officially asks for 'deviation' to begin process of filling Isabella Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is preparing to fill Isabella Lake in northeastern Kern County — to a level that hasn't been seen in a very long time.
However, the Corps of Engineers communicated these expected changes in its own language.
According to a USACE news release, the Corps is "preparing to request a deviation from the operating restriction at the Isabella Dam in Lake Isabella, California, to implement a plan to fill the lake up to its pre-construction volume of 568,000 acre-feet, or gross pool, when sufficient precipitation and snowpack occur."
What this means is the Corps has completed a decade of dam safety work after dangerous flaws were discovered at the twin dams, related to seismic concerns, water seeping beneath the dam and the potential for failure and catastrophic downstream flooding in the event of a massive storm.
Since 2006, the lake has been restricted to a maximum capacity of 361,000 acre feet. This "operating restriction" is about 63 percent of the lake's original capacity of 568,000 acre feet. But engineers must get permission to deviate from the old plan in hopes of filling the lake so all the work that has been done can be evaluated.
Since the dam’s construction in 1953, the Corps of Engineers has limited the lake’s volume to 170,000 acre-feet between Nov. 1 and Jan. 31. The reason for retaining this storage space in the winter is twofold: First, it leaves space to accommodate potential floodwaters, and second, it leaves room for anticipated runoff from the Sierra Nevada snowpack in the spring.
"Our goal is to have the fill plan and deviation request approved by USACE leadership before April 1, 2023," Mike Ruthford, a lead engineer, said in the release.
"This would allow us to proceed with reservoir filling and project monitoring above the operating restriction and potentially up to gross pool depending on snowpack volume," said Ruthford, who is with the USACE's South Pacific Division Dam Safety Production Center.
The deviation request, when approved, would grant the district a temporary exemption to allow the lake level to exceed the 361,000 acre-foot limit, so engineers can monitor dam performance and validate the years of work done during the Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project.
David Serafini, a senior engineer with the USACE Dam Safety Modification Mandatory Center of Expertise, explained that the Corps of Engineers must follow protocol.
“The operating restriction won’t be permanently removed until the fill plan has been successfully executed and USACE officially changes the dam’s safety rating," he said.
However, the plan to fill the lake is heavily dependent on the snowpack in the Kern River basin. Snowpack levels are currently well above normal, but uncertainty remains.
"With snowpack levels currently well above what we saw last year at this time and well above historical averages, we are hopeful that we can reach gross pool this year," said Jeremy Croft, a public affairs specialist at the Corps of Engineers Sacramento District.
Lake managers use computer models to help forecast how much water will flow into the lake during the spring melt, but no computer model is 100 percent accurate, Croft said.
"We will continue to monitor water levels and make release decisions based on near-term weather estimates and in coordination with downstream water users," he said.
But what happens if the lake does not reach the "gross pool" of 568,000 acre feet? Can the Corps complete its evaluation and its protocol?
The Corps is evaluating this now, Croft said.
"The reservoir may not need to fully reach gross pool," he said. "The fill plan will be executed if the reservoir exceeds the restricted pool."
It sounds like even federal protocols can be flexible.