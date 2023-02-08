 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corps of Engineers officially asks for 'deviation' to begin process of filling Isabella Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is preparing to fill Isabella Lake in northeastern Kern County — to a level that hasn't been seen in a very long time.

However, the Corps of Engineers communicated these expected changes in its own language.

Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections