Coroner's office releases victim's name in east Bakersfield shooting

The Kern County coroner’s office has identified the victim in a shooting at the intersection of Tyree Toliver Street and East 3rd Street.
Terry Laray Herron, a 46-year-old Bakersfield resident, died at the scene Wednesday.
