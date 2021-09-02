Coroner's office releases the name of an Arvin resident shot at park

The Kern County coroner’s office released the name of a man killed at 7:01 a.m. Aug. 20 at DiGiorgio Park in Arvin.
Arvin resident Michael Alexander Barrett, 25, was shot near the corner of Haven Drive and Meyer Street.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Kern County coroner’s office released the name of a man killed at 7:01 a.m. Aug. 20 at DiGiorgio Park in Arvin.
Arvin resident Michael Alexander Barrett, 25, was shot near the corner of Haven Drive and Meyer Street.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 126,250
Deaths: 1,478
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 115,046
Number of Negative Tests: 455,820
Number of Pending Tests*: 610
Updated: 9/2/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.