Coroner's office releases the name of an Arvin resident shot at park

The Kern County coroner’s office released the name of a man killed at 7:01 a.m. Aug. 20 at DiGiorgio Park in Arvin.

Arvin resident Michael Alexander Barrett, 25, was shot near the corner of Haven Drive and Meyer Street.

