Coroner's office releases cause of death for victim in Aug. 3 shooting

The Kern County coroner’s office released the cause of death for a victim of an Aug. 3 homicide shooting.
Irma Vazquez, 37, died from multiple gunshot wounds in the alley behind the 300 block of Crawford Street.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 31, 2021 @ 3:45 pm
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 124,943
Deaths: 1,465
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 114,544
Number of Negative Tests: 452,156
Number of Pending Tests*: 691
Updated: 8/31/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.