Coroner's office identifies toddler who drowned in a pool

The Kern County coroner’s office has identified a toddler who drowned.
Noah Ezequiel Lara, 2, drowned in a pool at a residence in Shafter. He was declared dead July 5 at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 118,794
Deaths: 1,441
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 113,703
Number of Negative Tests: 436,005
Number of Pending Tests*: 543
Updated: 8/17/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.