You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coroner's office identifies motorcyclist who collided with semi-truck

Slide Public Safety

The coroner’s office released the name of a Bakersfield resident who drove his motorcycle into a semi-truck and died.

Larry Sherman Johnson III, 26, died going west on Merle Haggard Drive, west of Wings Way, at 12:10 a.m. July 23.

Coronavirus Cases