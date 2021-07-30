Coroner's office identifies motorcyclist who collided with semi-truck

The coroner’s office released the name of a Bakersfield resident who drove his motorcycle into a semi-truck and died.
Larry Sherman Johnson III, 26, died going west on Merle Haggard Drive, west of Wings Way, at 12:10 a.m. July 23.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The coroner’s office released the name of a Bakersfield resident who drove his motorcycle into a semi-truck and died.
Larry Sherman Johnson III, 26, died going west on Merle Haggard Drive, west of Wings Way, at 12:10 a.m. July 23.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 113,071
Deaths: 1,425
Recovered Residents: 41,121
Number of Negative Tests: 421,792
Number of Pending Tests*: 247
Updated: 7/29/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.