Coroner's office identifies man struck by vehicle Tuesday

The coroner’s office identified a 25-year-old struck by a vehicle Tuesday in the 5400 block of Taft Highway.
William Alejandro Romero, of Bakersfield, died at the scene around 8:46 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 125,636
Deaths: 1,473
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 114,773
Number of Negative Tests: 454,161
Number of Pending Tests*: 563
Updated: 9/1/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.