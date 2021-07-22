Coroner's office identifies man involved in car crash

The coroner’s office identified a 72-year-old man who died in a collision going south on Highway 99, north of Gilmore Avenue.
Driver Vardges Aramovich Arakelian, of Van Nuys, crashed into another car on July 12. He died at the scene.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 111,894
Deaths: 1,416
Recovered Residents: 40,853
Number of Negative Tests: 416,243
Number of Pending Tests*: 149
Updated: 7/19/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.