Coroner's office identifies homicide victim of Aug. 3 shooting

The Kern County coroner’s office identified the victim of an Aug. 3 shooting.

Irma Vazquez, 37, of Bakersfield, died in the alley behind the 300 block of Crawford Street. She died around 9:58 p.m.

