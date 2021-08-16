Coroner's office identifies homicide victim of Aug. 3 shooting

The Kern County coroner’s office identified the victim of an Aug. 3 shooting.
Irma Vazquez, 37, of Bakersfield, died in the alley behind the 300 block of Crawford Street. She died around 9:58 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 117,101
Deaths: 1,434
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 113,269
Number of Negative Tests: 430,706
Number of Pending Tests*: 411
Updated: 8/13/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.