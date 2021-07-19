You have permission to edit this article.
Coroner's office identifies 76-year-old pedestrian killed by vehicle

The coroner’s office has released the name of a 73-year-old man struck by a vehicle in Rosamond.

Victor Vilcapoma Zaga of Rosamond was hit by a vehicle Saturday on 20th Street West, north of Candice Avenue, the coroner's office said.

