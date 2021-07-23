You have permission to edit this article.
Coroner's office identifies 28-year-old found in vehicle

The coroner’s office on Friday released the name of a 28-year-old found dead in a vehicle along Jawbone Canyon and Kelso Valley roads in Mojave.

Brock Thomas Boll, of Gardena, was found July 7. The cause and manner of death has not been determined.

