Coroner's office identifies 23-year-old homicide victim

The coroner’s office identified a 23-year-old shot on May 18 at Vagabond Inn on 6501 Colony St. in Bakersfield.
David Michael Allison, of Bakersfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner ruled the death a homicide.
