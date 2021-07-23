You have permission to edit this article.
Coroner's office identifies 23-year-old homicide victim

The coroner’s office identified a 23-year-old shot on May 18 at Vagabond Inn on 6501 Colony St. in Bakersfield.

David Michael Allison, of Bakersfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner ruled the death a homicide.

