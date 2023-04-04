Coroner's IDs victims in apparent murder-suicide

The Kern County coroner’s office identified two men who died in an apparent murder-suicide in Lake Isabella.
Sean Patrick Walsh, 32, and Richard Allen Walsh, 81, were found Feb. 5 in the 3000 block of Erskine Creek Way.
Sean Patrick Walsh died by suicide through shooting himself in his head, the coroner reported. Richard Allen Walsh died after getting shot multiple times by another person.
The coroner did not state what day both were shot, but said the time of death for both Lake Isabella men was 4:59 p.m.
It was unclear what relation, if any, the men had to one another.
