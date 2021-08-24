Coroner's ID's man who died by crashing into light pole

The driver who crashed into a light pole on Oak Street and Chester Lane on Wednesday has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office.
Bakersfield resident Larry Glen Kindred, 64, died at the scene.
